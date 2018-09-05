William Ian Rivers murder trial starts

The trial for murder-accused William Ian Rivers began Tuesday (4 September) in Grand Court.

Crime of passion, completely out of character for the defendant? Or cold-blooded murder prompted by a fit of jealousy?

It may depend on whether you listen to the defense or the prosecution.

Tuesday morning the Prosecution and the defense in the William Ian Rivers murder trial presented their opening arguments, as well as, cross-examined the first witness in the matter, each presenting what happened that Saturday afternoon on 28 January 2017.

It would appear from the testimony presented so far that the defense, conducted by Cristar Brady, who is instructed by John Furniss, is attempting to portray Mr. Rivers as a man who acted very much out of sorts that day, frustrated by his joblessness and inability to take care of his children.

At least one witness did his best to paint a different picture of Mr. Rivers, shouting several times that the murders were premeditated. He had to be upbraided by the acting Grand Court Judge Frank Williams several times who asked him to focus his answers only on those questions asked.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

