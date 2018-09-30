Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Ziemniak opens with double-class win at first National Jumping Series

September 29, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s equestrians tacked up for the start of the show jumping season Sunday (23 September) with the the first leg of the 2018/19 National Jumping Series. Organized by the Cayman Islands Equestrian
Federation (CIEF), the show was held at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pearson Highway
in George Town.

Eleven-year old Olivia Ziemniak continued where she left off last season, topping both the 0.60 and 0.70 meter Pony class riding Zeus. Fresh off a tour of Barbados, Leah Alberga took the 0.80 meter class riding JR Booming Gun.

Also riding JR Booming Gun, Gina Lomas rode to victory at 0.60 meters, while Abbey Swartz took the 0.70 meter, riding Calidad.
 
Lomas, along with Madison Ameline, Sierra Martin, and Rosana Stroh were competing in the National Jumping Series for the first time.
 
National equestrian rider Jodie McTaggart won the 0.80 meter competition riding Nala.

The second leg of the National Jumping Series will be held on 14th October at the Equestrian Center at 8:00 am.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: