Ziemniak opens with double-class win at first National Jumping Series

Cayman’s equestrians tacked up for the start of the show jumping season Sunday (23 September) with the the first leg of the 2018/19 National Jumping Series. Organized by the Cayman Islands Equestrian
Federation (CIEF), the show was held at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pearson Highway
in George Town.
Eleven-year old Olivia Ziemniak continued where she left off last season, topping both the 0.60 and 0.70 meter Pony class riding Zeus. Fresh off a tour of Barbados, Leah Alberga took the 0.80 meter class riding JR Booming Gun.
The second leg of the National Jumping Series will be held on 14th October at the Equestrian Center at 8:00 am.
