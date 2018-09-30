Ziemniak opens with double-class win at first National Jumping Series

Cayman’s equestrians tacked up for the start of the show jumping season Sunday (23 September) with the the first leg of the 2018/19 National Jumping Series. Organized by the Cayman Islands Equestrian

Federation (CIEF), the show was held at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pearson Highway

in George Town.

Eleven-year old Olivia Ziemniak continued where she left off last season, topping both the 0.60 and 0.70 meter Pony class riding Zeus. Fresh off a tour of Barbados, Leah Alberga took the 0.80 meter class riding JR Booming Gun.

Also riding JR Booming Gun, Gina Lomas rode to victory at 0.60 meters, while Abbey Swartz took the 0.70 meter, riding Calidad.

Lomas, along with Madison Ameline, Sierra Martin, and Rosana Stroh were competing in the National Jumping Series for the first time.

National equestrian rider Jodie McTaggart won the 0.80 meter competition riding Nala.

The second leg of the National Jumping Series will be held on 14th October at the Equestrian Center at 8:00 am.

