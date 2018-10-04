Kaaboo
Parade of Lights 2018 – Register Here
NFL Pick’ems
News Politics

Bush defends Cayman in UK interview at Conservatives convention

October 4, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman had a presence at the UK Conservatives convention this week, selling our local tourism options.
But what was meant to be a political engagement effort on the part of Cayman’s UK office quickly turned to full defense mode for UK representative Eric Bush.

This as one UK media house turned the heat up taking aim at Cayman’s negative reputation as a tax avoidance destination.
A Sky News live reporter posed the question “The view is, the perception is reality is, it’s (Cayman) where rich people hide their money.”

Mr. Bush promptly answered, “Perception is reality? Or perception is perception? Ok. So the Cayman Islands is an international financial centre. It does not have direct taxation. It has never had direct taxation and because of that it is attractive for people who want to bring money to the Cayman Islands, who have paid their taxes and then divest their money elsewhere,” said Mr. Bush.
He said Cayman will also be attending the Labour party convention next year.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – October 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
%d bloggers like this: