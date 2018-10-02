CNB Athlete of the Week: Oskar Bjuroe, Tennis

Oskar Bjuroe saved his best for last Saturday (29 September) winning his first Under-18 Junior Tennis title of the year in the sixth and final edition of the Cayman Islands Tennis Federation’s junior circuit.
Bjuroe, 14, defeated Jake Booker in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 in this his second finals appearance of the season. After being eliminated in the both the Round 4 semifinals and Round 5 finals, Bjuroe finally defeated Booker, who was playing for his fifth title of the season.
