Cricket: Clean Gas, Chillies set for 100-Ball finale

Clean Gas is set to face Chillies Sunday (7 October) in THE midday finale of Cayman Cricket’s 100-Ball Tournament.
Man of the Match Omar Willis led the way with 42 runs including 4 sixes, while claiming 1 wicket on the seam as Clean Gas set an enormous target of 141 on route to a 77-run victory.
“The pitch was a little tricky, we hadn’t played in a while so it was just a matter of rotating in, and cashing in with wickets in hand.”
After numerous weeks of lost play due to bad weather, Willis said the team was happy with it’s early success at bat.
“We had already secured the game in the first four wickets, so if rain came we had already won.”
