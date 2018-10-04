Cricket: Clean Gas, Chillies set for 100-Ball finale

Clean Gas is set to face Chillies Sunday (7 October) in THE midday finale of Cayman Cricket’s 100-Ball Tournament.

Semifinal One

Clean Gas 141/5

Health City 65/8

Man of the Match Omar Willis led the way with 42 runs including 4 sixes, while claiming 1 wicket on the seam as Clean Gas set an enormous target of 141 on route to a 77-run victory.

“The pitch was a little tricky, we hadn’t played in a while so it was just a matter of rotating in, and cashing in with wickets in hand.”

After numerous weeks of lost play due to bad weather, Willis said the team was happy with it’s early success at bat.

“We had already secured the game in the first four wickets, so if rain came we had already won.”

Semifinal Two

Tamilnadu 37/10

Chillies 38/5

Man of the Match Pete Johnson led the way on the seam with 4 wickets and 3 outs, while surrendering just 13 runs at an 4.33 economy rate as Chillies defeated Tamilnadu by 5 wickets.

Tamilnadu opener Naveen Santhanam, who was bowled out after just 8 balls, said his team was unlucky on the day.

“I got out on an outside edge, and we fell over. We fought back real hard though and took 5 wickets.”

Sunday’s final will take place at the Smith Road Oval starting at at 2:00 pm.

View all the results here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

