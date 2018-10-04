Macquarie no longer involved in bidding for cruise berthing project

One of three companies said to be in the running for the George Town cruise berthing facility project said it’s no longer involved in the process.

When contacted by Cayman 27 via email, a Macquarie Group spokesperson refused to make an official comment, but did indicate on background that the company was no longer part of the process.

Citing the need to protect the integrity of the procurement process, Tourism Ministry officials refused to reveal the names of the three final bidders in one of the most contentious exchanges of last week’s public meeting about the project.

As for the other unconfirmed finalists, a web page detailing rumoured bidder Verdant Isle Port Partners’ US $240 million bid, active as recently as last week, has been deleted.

Cayman 27 has been unsuccessful thus far in efforts to make contact with China Harbour.

