No word on NRA Managing Director Parchment

No definitive word yet on the fate of National Roads Authority managing director Paul Parchment.

Mr. Parchment was sent on leave earlier this year, pending the result of an investigation into misuse of NRA resources.

When asked for an update on Mr. Parchment’s status, the NRA acting managing director, Edward Howard, said it is up to the board to decide his fate.

“We don’t know at this point. That’s in the hands of our board. And I think between the board, the board will advise the minister as to what. So it’s really out of our realm of knowledge at this point,” Mr. Howard told Cayman 27.

We reached out to chairman of the NRA board, Donovan Ebanks, but have not, as yet, had a response.

