Not enough info from port meeting, says Opposition Leader

In the run up to the Opposition’s own meetings on building a cruise berthing facility, Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says it is about time government held a public meeting on the controversial issue.

Last week’s nearly six-hour meeting was the first time government met with the public on the issue since 2015 and Mr. Miller believed the only reason the government had their meeting was because of pressure from the Opposition and the public.

“Of course we would have preferred if government would have had much more meetings to inform the public, but we believe the lack of transparency the government has demonstrated on it is typical of the way they operate. We are disappointed they didn’t provide additional information at their meeting,” said Mr. Miller.

The Opposition meetings started Tuesday (2 October) night in North Side.

Other meetings: Wednesday (3 October) Bodden Town Civic Centre and Thursday (4 October) Savannah Primary School Hall. Both start at 7.30 p.m.

