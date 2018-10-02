Oktoberfest took over the Cayman Islands over the weekend. Many people came out to hear live music and participate in many different events and competitions. There actually were two Oktoberfest events, one at Camana Bay and one at Grand Harbour. The events featured plenty of food, beverages, and entertainment including a keg stacking contest.

“What a wonderful effort they’ve put together here they’ve really gone to town here with all the decoration, they’ve put some amazing events together and it’s an amazing vibe I didn’t think I would be nearly half as good as this. It’s been fantastic, I mean I’m blown away, I would recommend anyone to come here again next year and I hope it’s half as good as it was this year next year.”

