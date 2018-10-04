Kaaboo
Parade of Lights 2018 – Register Here
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Roller Hockey: U10’s Parker stacks the pads in Week 3 battle

October 3, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here’s a look at Week Three of Cayman Inline Hockey’s Youth Roller Hockey League:

Under-8: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
 
KPMG 7
Deloitte 2
 
Wheaton 11
Bovell 4
 
Under-10: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
 
LOM 7
Wild 6
 
MUFG 7
Maples 5
 
Under-12: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
 
Mourant 10
Harbour 4
 
PWC 9
Burger King 3
 
 
Under 16: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
 
EY 11
Dart 4
 
Lightning 8
CIBC 6
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – October 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
%d bloggers like this: