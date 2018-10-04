Here’s a look at Week Three of Cayman Inline Hockey’s Youth Roller Hockey League:
Roller Hockey: U10’s Parker stacks the pads in Week 3 battle
Under-8: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
KPMG 7
Deloitte 2
Wheaton 11
Bovell 4
Under-10: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
LOM 7
Wild 6
MUFG 7
Maples 5
Under-12: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
Mourant 10
Harbour 4
PWC 9
Burger King 3
Under 16: Youth Roller Hockey
Week 3 results
EY 11
Dart 4
Lightning 8
CIBC 6
