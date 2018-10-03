School Anti-Bullying awareness kicks off

Bullying continues to be an ongoing problem within our schools today, but the Stood Up campaign initiated by Family Resource Centre aims to make it a problem of the past. In fact, it’s involving local schools to bring bullying to a stop.

“I think we would be very naive to suggest that bullying didn’t exist and I think that’s for all institutions big or small, national or local or even international need to be aware that bullying can be an issue and that no institution is immune from it. And it is our responsibility as educators to ensure that children are equipped with the skills and the knowledge to be able to know what to do if bullying should occur,” said St. Ignatius principal James Hickey.

Saturday (6 October) will be the official Stood Up interscholastic fair which will be held at the arc in Camana Bay at 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

