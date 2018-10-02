Kaaboo
Sports

Tennis: Bjuroe captures first U18 title in Junior Circuit finale

October 2, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Oskar Bjuroe saved his best for last Saturday (29 September) winning his first Under-18 Junior Tennis title of the year in the sixth and final edition of the Cayman Islands Tennis Federation’s junior circuit.

Bjuroe, 14, defeated Jake Booker in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 in this his second finals appearance of the season. After being eliminated in the both the Round 4 semifinals and Round 5 finals, Bjuroe finally defeated Booker, who was playing for his fifth title of the season.

Bjuroe had made two quarterfinals, two semifinals and two finals over the six tournament circuit. He defeated Ricardo Douglas 6-0, 6-0 in Friday’s semifinals. The Under-18 division fielded four players total with Bjuroe, Booker, Douglas and Jakub Neveril.

Under-14

13-year old Williow Wilkinson capture her fifth title of the 2018 Junior Tennis Circuit with a 6-3, 6-4 finals win over Sebastian Bjuroe. After getting a bye in the Round of 16, Wilkinson won back-to-back games in straight sets on her way to a flawless tournament.

Under-10

Albert Berksoy won his fourth title of the Junior Tennis Circuit with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Milana Thompson. Berksoy also won 6-2, 6-2 in both the quarterfinals over James Lymbery-Dickie and the semifinals over in Ben Coak.

 

For all the results click here.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

