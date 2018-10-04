Kaaboo
News

Three vessels rescued by Joint Marine Unit

October 3, 2018
cjames
On Sunday (30 September), the Joint Marine Unit responded to three separate vessels in distress.

The first incident happened at 4 p.m. near Bobby Cay when a jet-ski with two people on board had to be towed after experiencing battery issues.

An hour and 20 minutes later, a man on a jet-ski in North Sound also had to be towed after running out of fuel.

Shortly after that, a 23 ft boat was towed to Morgan’s Harbour after stalling in North Sound.

No-one was hurt, but JMU officers are reminding the public to make sure any sea-faring vessel is properly equipped with lights and safety gear. They also advise making sure all communication devices are working properly.

 

cjames

