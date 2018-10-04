Kaaboo
Top Story: NRA Road Safety Conference

October 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The National Roads Authority is hosting Cayman’s first Road Safety Conference this week featuring a number of local speakers, as well as, workshops hosted by the International Road Federation. Wednesday (3 October) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with conference officials, including NRA acting managing director Edward Howard, to discuss the aim of the conference and what they hope to achieve from hosting it.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

