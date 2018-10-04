Top Story: NRA Road Safety Conference

The National Roads Authority is hosting Cayman’s first Road Safety Conference this week featuring a number of local speakers, as well as, workshops hosted by the International Road Federation. Wednesday (3 October) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with conference officials, including NRA acting managing director Edward Howard, to discuss the aim of the conference and what they hope to achieve from hosting it.
NRA Road Safety Conference
October 3, 2018
