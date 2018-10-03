Kaaboo
Volleyball: Blazing Balls set A-Division on fire in Week Four action

October 2, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at Week Four of the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) four-on-four beach league!

A-Division
Blazing Balls def Peripheral (21-19)
 
B-Division
Spicy Meatballs def Jenny from the Block (21-19)
 
C-Division
F45 def Son of a Beach (21-19)
About the author

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

