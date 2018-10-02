Police arrested a man wanted by law enforcement for four days. 36-year-old Joseph Hurlston remains in custody. The George Town man was found at a West Bay road address Sunday (30 September) after a member of the public tipped off police. Another man in the same location was arrested on suspicion of harboring an offender, police said Mr. Hurlston was wanted in relation to a serious assault.
Wanted man located
October 1, 2018
