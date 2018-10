A woman charged with assaulting a police officer was granted bail on Tuesday (2 October.)

Terry Whittaker McLaughlin is expected to return to court on 9 October.

Ms. Whittaker McLaughlin reportedly assaulted the officer after police responded to a disturbance at the Cotton Club carpark, Shedden Road on Sunday (30 September) morning where a man was stabbed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print