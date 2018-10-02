Works of art head to auction block to help National Gallery grow its collection

Works of art from 23 notable local artists are going on the auction block to help the National Gallery raise funds to grow its collection.

Monday night (1 October), the gallery hosted a special preview reception for the Big Art Auction 5.

The exhibition will be on display for four weeks before the individual works are sold at an entertaining Sotheby’s-style auction on 1 November.

Director Natalie Urquhart told Cayman 27 the gallery and the artists take a 50/50 split of the proceeds.

“These funds focus directly on collection growth,” said Ms. Urquhart. “Any museum in the world, the heart of their reason for being is a collection. For us when we are bringing these works in today, we are thinking about 50 to 100 years from now, how we are telling the story of the Caymanian art scene.”

Ms. Urquhart said the exhibition features a wide array of pieces that should appeal to serious collectors.

Featured artists:

Avril Ward

John Broad

Charles Long

Simon Tatum

David Bridgeman

Darvin Ebanks

Horacio Esteban

Hannah Cook

D. Randall Blythe

Teresa Grimes

Randy Chollette

Nasaria Suckoo

John Bird

Mikael Seffer

Renate Seffer

Stoak’d

Pippa Ridley

Ellen Cuylaerts

Gordon Solomon

Miguel Powery

Bendel Hydes

Kathryn Elphinstone

Joanne Sibley

