A banner year for tourism as 2018 draws to a close

2018 has been a record-breaking year for Cayman tourism and the numbers are especially staggering when looking at stayover visitors.

The Department of Tourism recently issued a press release outlining the numbers. The DOT said Cayman welcomed 410,984 stayover visitors through the first 11 months of 2018. The total already surpasses last year’s total.

In 2017, the DOT said there were 418,403 stayover visitors.

The total through the first 11 months of this year is already an increase of 11.26 percent and the DOT said it’s the highest number of stayover visitors recorded in Cayman’s history.

In the month of November alone, the country set another record with 38,172 air arrivals, a 9 percent spike over November of 2017.

“The incredible growth in arrivals we have seen in 2018 is a testament to the resilience of the Cayman Islands through strong stakeholder partnerships, high investor confidence and a national commitment to the development of our infrastructure,” Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said in a statement. “I look forward to ending the year with record-breaking arrivals and continuing this momentum through 2019,” said Hon. Kirkconnell.

