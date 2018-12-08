Over the weekend police broke up a suspected illegal gambling den in George Town.
The RCIPS said on Friday (14 December) night officers executed a warrant at an address on Owen Roberts Drive where they suspected gambling was taking place.
Eight people were arrested for suspicion of unlawful gaming and using a place as a common gaming house.
Police seized more than $3000 as well.
One woman and seven men were arrested.
All eight suspects have been granted bail as investigations continue.
8 held in weekend gambling arrests
