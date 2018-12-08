IDG
8 held in weekend gambling arrests

December 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Over the weekend police broke up a suspected illegal gambling den in George Town.
The RCIPS said on Friday (14 December) night officers executed a warrant at an address on Owen Roberts Drive where they suspected gambling was taking place.
Eight people were arrested for suspicion of unlawful gaming and using a place as a common gaming house.
Police seized more than $3000 as well.
One woman and seven men were arrested.
All eight suspects have been granted bail as investigations continue.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

