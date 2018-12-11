Accolades keep rolling in for Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach just can’t stop receiving accolades from the international press.

The five-and-a-half mile stretch of white coral sands and crystal clear blue waters made Forbes’ ultimate list of best Caribbean beaches for 2019.

Others on the list include Crane Beach in Barbados, Graham’s Place in Guanaja, Honduras, and Cockleshell Bay Beach in Saint Kitts, just to name a few.

Sharp eyes may notice the stock image used in the Forbes article shows what appears to be Barker’s Beach.

Read the article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2018/12/06/the-best-caribbean-beaches-for-2019-the-ultimate-list/#5a24dc795de9

