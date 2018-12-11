IDG
Accolades keep rolling in for Seven Mile Beach

December 10, 2018
Joe Avary
Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach just can’t stop receiving accolades from the international press.

The five-and-a-half mile stretch of white coral sands and crystal clear blue waters made Forbes’ ultimate list of best Caribbean beaches for 2019.

Others on the list include Crane Beach in Barbados, Graham’s Place in Guanaja, Honduras, and Cockleshell Bay Beach in Saint Kitts, just to name a few.

Sharp eyes may notice the stock image used in the Forbes article shows what appears to be Barker’s Beach.

Photo used in article profiling Cayman’s iconic Seven Mile Beach.

Read the article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2018/12/06/the-best-caribbean-beaches-for-2019-the-ultimate-list/#5a24dc795de9

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

