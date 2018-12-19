Athletics: John Gray runners go Cross Country in George Town

Boys and girls from five age-divisions hit the George Town pavement Tuesday (18 December) for John Gray High School’s Cross Country Meet.

“It was great to see us finish what has been a great term for the school on a high,” said JGHS Principal Jon Clark. “The competition was good and healthy with the students making us proud, not only with their performances but with their ‘never give up’ attitude.”

Tarpoon House took top spot, followed by Wahoo, Marlin and Dolphin. Year 8 student Myron Cruz crossed the finish line first in what he said was a well planned out race.

“I made sure I had a good distance from the person behind me, so I can keep my pace and not work harder” said Cruz.

Year 8 Girls title went to Mustang Track Club’s Rianna Rankin. Traditionally a sprinter, Rankin said she adapted to the longer distance.

“Well, it was really long. There was a bit of twists and turns, but I managed to get through it breathing properly” said Rankin.

