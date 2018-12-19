IDG
Athletics: John Gray runners go Cross Country in George Town

December 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Boys and girls from five age-divisions hit the George Town pavement Tuesday (18 December) for John Gray High School’s Cross Country Meet.

“It was great to see us finish what has been a great term for the school on a high,” said JGHS Principal Jon Clark. “The competition was good and healthy with the students making us proud, not only with their performances but with their ‘never give up’ attitude.”

Tarpoon House took top spot, followed by Wahoo, Marlin and Dolphin. Year 8 student Myron Cruz crossed the finish line first in what he said was a well planned out race.

“I made sure I had a good distance from the person behind me, so I can keep my pace and not work harder” said Cruz.

Year 8 Girls title went to Mustang Track Club’s Rianna Rankin. Traditionally a sprinter, Rankin said she adapted to the longer distance.

“Well, it was really long. There was a bit of twists and turns, but I managed to get through it breathing properly” said Rankin.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

