Basketball: Blazers, Spirit win Under-19 CIBA titles

Tazmar Dawkins and Jasmine Martin earned Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Under-19 Finals Most Valuable Player honours Tuesday (18 December) as both the Sol Blazers took the Boys title, while Spirit won the Girls championship.

Boys Under-19 Finals: Sol Blazers 63 Thrashers 47

After suffering just one loss in the regular season, the Sol Blazers rode a 61-48 semifinal win over the Knights in the finals versus the Thrashers, who defeated the Hawks 77-56 in the second Boys Semifinals.

In the U19 finale, Dawkins dropped a 34 points, 22 rebounds while adding 9 steals and four blocks en route to a 63-47 win. The 17-year old former Athlete of the Week won both Regular Season and Finals MVP honours, as well as Defensive Player of the Year, and the league’s scoring title. Dawkins said the team needed to adapt to the loss of Alwin Buttrum, who was sidelined with an injury.

“It was a very tough game,” said Dawkins. “We knew that being down one man, especially one of our strongest players, that we had to put the pressure on from the start. We were able to keep them from scoring, that started the fire, pressuring them, making them turn over the ball and pressuring them.”

Girls Under-19 Finals: Spirit 70 Courage 45

Jasmine Martin delivered a monster performance scoring a quadruple-double with 23 points, 17 steals, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to go with 5 blocks as Spirit defeated Courage 70-45. Martin would win Finals MVP honours as well as both the Assist title and Most Improved.

“It feels good in my second year playing in the Under-19 League,” said Martin. “I come out here to show people it’s not what you make it, show your talent and never give up on your dream.”We played them already, so I knew how they played, we used their own strategy to win, we are all one team so we know how each other play.”

Boys Under-19 League Honours

Tazmar Dawkins, Blazers (4)

Finals MVP

Regular Season MVP

Defensive POY

Scoring title

Revaughn Johnson, Hawks (2)

Most Improved Player

Rebounding title

Assist title: Micah O’Garro, Thrashers

Rookie of the Year: Marcus Fletcher, Knights

Girls Under-19 League Honours

Oneissha Cayasso, Dream (4) Regular Season MVP Defensive POY Scoring title Rookie of the Year

Jasmine Martin, Spirit (3)

Finals MVP

Assist title

Most Improved Player

Rebounding title: Neandra Forbes, Dream

