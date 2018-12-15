Breaking: Armed robbery on Crewe Road

Police are investigating an armed robbery on Crewe Road that has left one person nursing minor injuries on Friday (14 December.)

The incident happened at 6.30 p.m.

According to a brief police statement the robbery took place at an unnamed business place.

Police say two males went to the location.

One of the men entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The men then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

No shots were fired during the incident, however, a member of the public received minor injuries.

It is not clear how the individual was injured.

Police are currently on the scene.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and update the information as further details come to hand.

