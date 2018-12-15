IDG
Breaking: Armed robbery on Crewe Road

December 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are investigating an armed robbery on Crewe Road that has left one person nursing minor injuries on Friday (14 December.)

The incident happened at 6.30 p.m.

According to a brief police statement the robbery took place at an unnamed business place.

Police say two males went to the location.

One of the men entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

The men then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

No shots were fired during the incident, however, a member of the public received minor injuries.

It is not clear how the individual was injured.

Police are currently on the scene.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and update the information as further details come to hand.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

