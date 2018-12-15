Breaking: Man stabbed in GT

One man is in critical, but stable condition after an early morning stabbing in George Town on Saturday (15 December.)

According the RCIPS the incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Police say officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a location on Mary Street, George Town.

They say it was reported that a man had been stabbed multiple times by two males who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken for treatment by Emergency Services.

The matter is currently under investigation and the police are asking anyone with any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

