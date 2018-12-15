Breaking: Man stabbed in GT

IDG
December 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One man is in critical, but stable condition after an early morning stabbing in George Town on Saturday (15 December.)

According the RCIPS the incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Police say officers responded to a report of a serious assault at a location on Mary Street, George Town.

They say it was reported that a man had been stabbed multiple times by two males who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken for treatment by Emergency Services.

The matter is currently under investigation and the police are asking anyone with any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

