Burglar appears in court

December 18, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
A 33-year-old George Town man appeared in court on Tuesday (18 December) facing burglary charges. Juan Carlos Urbina is accused of breaking into an address on Grackle road on December 15th and escaping with a disclosed amount of cash, Mr. Urbina remains in police custody.

