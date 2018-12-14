IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
News

C27 Parade of Lights champs donate winnings to Family Resource Centre

December 13, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman 27 Parade of Lights small boat division winners Saltshaker have donated their $1,000 dollars in prize money to the Family Resource Centre.

Saltshaker’s incredible display – featuring several sharks – truly lit up the night at Parade of Lights, thrilling onlookers kicking off the festive season in style.

The Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27 they’re honoured by the surprise donation.

“The boat definitely stood out for me, and so I was very very much surprised that they graciously decided to sponsor, to provide us with that donation, it is definitely a nice contribution to all the services and programs that we offer for free to our community,” said Charmaine Miller, Family Resource Centre programme coordinator.

Captain Mark Tarsh of Saltshaker posed with the enormous check here at Hurley’s Media Wednesday (12 December.)

The Family Resource Centre said the funds will be used to support its snap summer camp for children with behavioral difficulties.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: