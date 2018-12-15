IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

Caitlin Tyson prepares ahead of Miss Universe Finals

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The countdown to Miss Universe is on and Caitlin Tyson, representing Cayman, was preparing on Friday (14 December) for Sunday’s (16 December) big finals in Thailand.

On her Facebook page, Miss Tyson shared some highlights from the preliminary rounds of the contest, including the evening gown and swimsuit competitions.

And check in with Cayman 27 next week, when we will bring you the latest on how Miss Tyson fared against her international competitors.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: