Cayman JA COY winners urge residents to take recycling seriously

Cayman’s winning Junior Achievement Company of the year team said they want to use their success in Peru to spread the message of how important recycling is in Cayman.

Cayman needs to get serious about recycling and students from the junior achievement team took this message to the JA Americas region company of the year contest in Peru last month.

“So with team Re-Tyre, we were all so willing to participate and make sure that our message was spread throughout the Cayman Islands but not just here worldwide,” said Mr. Alexx Bodden.

It’s a message that earned their company Re-Tyre gold, the team’s vice president of marketing and sales Sharon Roy said they were inspired by local issues.

“Our VP of production came up with the idea of using tires and the reason why we picked tires as our product was because we were trying to address an environmental issue here in Cayman,” said Ms. Roy.

Tyres have long been a challenge for years. Cayman’s landfill had mountains of tyres totaling 2 million at one point. Re-Tyre member Carlyah Santo said they want to keep the numbers down.

“In 2013 there was a tire fire and that went on for about two weeks and from the fumes that the tires gave off during the fire they were both carcinogenic and mutagenic. So they cause Cancer and that was a big problem that went on in the Cayman Islands and it’s still a problem today. So we are trying to figure out how to have less tyres in that dump,” she said.

Vice president of finance Samruddhi Tagalpallewar said tyres weren’t the only product that brought the Re-Tyre team victory.

“We also make pet toys out of recycled blankets those require some money to pay for blankets,” she explained.

Team mate Martina Watler said the experience that they received before and after the competition is a lifelong lesson.

“I definitely think that we haven’t only gained new skills and learned how to manage our time, but we’ve also learned our to deal with a team and how to handle issues within a company,” she said.

Thirteen of Cayman’s junior achievement students formed the company that represented Cayman. Under their proposal, the Re-Tyre company earned a net profit of $4056.

