Rubis – Christmas
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Explorers Grand Slam Charity Campaign

December 13, 2018
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Guy Manning and Jenifer Weber – CICS to talk about Explorers Grand Slam Charity Campaign.  

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

