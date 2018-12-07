Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Michelle Lockwood, Board Member (Fundraising) for the Crisis Centre to talk about the Jingle Bell Walk/Run fundraiser this weekend.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Jingle Bell Walk/Run
December 7, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Special Olympics
November 29, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Cayman HospiceCare is now Jasmine
November 28, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Save Barker’s Beach
November 23, 2018
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.