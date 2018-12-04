Cayman Pickers fundraiser earns Breast Cancer Foundation over $8,000

Cayman’s Breast Cancer Foundation was over $8,000 better off on Monday (3 December).

That was thanks to the Cayman Pickers silent art auction which took place at the Governor’s house last week.

It is a cause close to the hearts of founders Pam and Marc Laurenson, who thanked the artists who donated their works:

“It blows my mind,” Marc Laurenson admitted.

“Some of them put in their best pieces. They know they could get a good chunk of change for that,” he added, explaining: “they’re giving it away for free because they know that money goes to treatments and help for ladies here – and men – in the Cayman Islands.”

The event takes the total amount they have so far raised for breast cancer to around $30,000 in just four years.

