IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Health News

Cayman’s heaviest twins born at HSA

December 19, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A pair of twins born at the Cayman Islands hospital have become the heaviest twins on record to be born in the Cayman Islands, according to the Health Services Authority. Little Daniella Diaz Banks and Daniel Diaz Banks were born on December 12 and weighed in at a combined total of 16 pounds and 15 ounces. The HSA said both babies are in excellent condition and the mother of the twins Catrina Banks said the babies are her greatest achievement of the year.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Christmas
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: