A pair of twins born at the Cayman Islands hospital have become the heaviest twins on record to be born in the Cayman Islands, according to the Health Services Authority. Little Daniella Diaz Banks and Daniel Diaz Banks were born on December 12 and weighed in at a combined total of 16 pounds and 15 ounces. The HSA said both babies are in excellent condition and the mother of the twins Catrina Banks said the babies are her greatest achievement of the year.
Cayman’s heaviest twins born at HSA
December 19, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Suspected gunshots fired after an altercation on WB Road bar
December 19, 2018
News • Politics
UK leaders say no plans for Orders in Council for same-sex marriages
December 19, 2018
News
CPR Cayman: Governor ‘very receptive’ in meeting
December 19, 2018
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.