Cayman’s UK Rep. Eric Bush to leave office

Cayman’s UK Representative Eric Bush will be relinquishing his London post in 2019.

Last week Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced Mr. Bush’s looming departure during the Friends of Cayman dinner in London.

Mr. Bush said the move is bittersweet, but he said a strong foundation has been laid for his successor.

“I am pleased with the level of engagement that we have and that we have had in the past with the UK government in trying times such as the passing of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr. Bush’s term ends next summer.

He has confirmed he will be returning to Cayman with his family.

He said it is up to the Deputy Governor to assign his new post.

A successor is yet to be announced.

