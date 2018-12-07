Chamber boss expects to get a good economic end to year

Chamber President Christopher Kirkconnell says he’s expecting Cayman to end the year on a positive economic note.

Mr. Kirkconnell said overall Cayman’s economy has experienced growth.

He said tourism, construction, and financial services have performed well and as we head into the peak Christmas shopping season he expects that performance to continue.

“The island in general across the board has quite a lot between development, positive movement in tourism numbers. So I think the end of this year should still finish strong,” he said.

Mr. Kirkconnell said the Chamber also expects the positive economic strides to continue into 2019.

