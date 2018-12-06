ChAngeS scheme gets underway

A new community supervision technique called “ChAngeS” is up-and-running on Wednesday (5 December).

It is being led by the Department of Community Rehabilitation.

It stands for “change agents in community supervision.”

The programme aims to improve the level of supervision given to high-risk offenders placed on community-based orders.

The new method aims to develop probation officers’ inter-personal skills, along with antisocial behaviour intervention techniques.

Twelve officers and other senior officers have completed the five-day programme.

