Christmas cyber scams warning

December 10, 2018
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The RCIPS are reminding you on Monday (10 December) to be careful when doing your Christmas shopping online.

Police media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said there were specific scams occurring online, including fraudulent EcayTrade advertisements, as well as, one targeting Amazon customers.

“They ask you to spin the wheel and you get a prize … but in order to claim your prize you have to put in your Amazon account details,” Ms. Powery explained of the fraud.

She explained the consequences of falling for the scam would leave people “open to giving a hacker your personal details and in some cases your bank card details.”

The police said if the offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way should contact the RCIPS directly.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

