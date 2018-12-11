Christmas cyber scams warning

The RCIPS are reminding you on Monday (10 December) to be careful when doing your Christmas shopping online.

Police media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said there were specific scams occurring online, including fraudulent EcayTrade advertisements, as well as, one targeting Amazon customers.

“They ask you to spin the wheel and you get a prize … but in order to claim your prize you have to put in your Amazon account details,” Ms. Powery explained of the fraud.

She explained the consequences of falling for the scam would leave people “open to giving a hacker your personal details and in some cases your bank card details.”

The police said if the offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way should contact the RCIPS directly.

