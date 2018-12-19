Christmas for Kids spreads joy

Hurley’s Media got into the spirit of giving at Saturday’s (15 December) annual Christmas for Kids event.

Hurley’s Media and the Department of Children and Family Services partnered to provide fun activities like arts and crafts and face painting, as well as sports for children in need.

Of course, a visit from Santa Claus was a must.

Organiser Shawna Marshall said the entire team enjoyed spreading the holiday cheer.

“It’s important to just spread the Christmas cheer. Not everybody is as fortunate as us here, so we like to throw this party. We do crafts, we do games, there’s basketball going on. There is lots of fun. Santa is here visiting with them and giving out presents. It is just a good Christmas initiative,” said Ms. Marshall.

The event is made possible through the contributions of a number of local businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

