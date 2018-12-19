IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
News

Christmas for Kids spreads joy

December 18, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Hurley’s Media got into the spirit of giving at Saturday’s (15 December) annual Christmas for Kids event.

Hurley’s Media and the Department of Children and Family Services partnered to provide fun activities like arts and crafts and face painting, as well as sports for children in need.

Of course, a visit from Santa Claus was a must.

Organiser Shawna Marshall said the entire team enjoyed spreading the holiday cheer.

“It’s important to just spread the Christmas cheer. Not everybody is as fortunate as us here, so we like to throw this party.  We do crafts, we do games, there’s basketball going on. There is lots of fun. Santa is here visiting with them and giving out presents. It is just a good Christmas initiative,” said Ms. Marshall.

The event is made possible through the contributions of a number of local businesses.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: