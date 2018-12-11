CNB Athlete of the Week: Elana Sinclair, Swimming

17-year old Elana Sinclair has cemented herself in the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association history books.

The Stingray Swim Club standout set both a new CIASA & National record in the Senior Girls 1500m freestyle Friday (7 December) at the 2018 Coconut Cup held at the Camana Bay Aquatic Club.

Sinclair’s time of 17:48.33 smashed the former CIASA record of 18:14.01 set back on January 14th, 2005. The National record of 18:32.36 was previously held by teammate Alison Jackson, set back in January of this year.

“I was the only person who wanted to swim the 1500, so I had to swim with three masters swimmers,” said Sinclair. “I went out much faster than I expected, much faster than my coaches expected me to. Everyone was trying to get me to slow down because they didn’t think I could hold that pace for the full 1500.”

Upon touching the wall, Sinclair said she knew she had accomplished something special.

“When I looked up at the clock and saw the time, I was a lot faster than I thought. I wanted to go 18 minutes, or sub-18 minutes,” said Sinclair. “To see 17:48 was quite something.”

After her CARIFTA debut last year that saw Sinclair win a gold medal in the 5k Open Water and a bronze in the 800m, the Cayman Prep standout says she has her eye on the region’s top competition once again.

“I wanted another gold medal in the 5k, I would love to win gold instead of bronze in the 800-meter. In the pool, I’d like to win a medal in the 400 meter.”

Help us congratulate Elana, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

