CNB Athlete of the Week: Sabien Barnes, Boxing

December 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Athletes in Cayman aren’t just making their mark with performance.

After suffering a shoulder injury over a year ago,17-year old boxer Sabien Barnes decided he’d turn a negative into a positive. Barnes, the younger brother of Cayman Islands Boxing Association national Brandy Bee Barnes, is now an up-and-coming coach.

After working CIBA coaches Rogerio Pitta and Tristan A Wesenhagen to learn the craft, he’s on his way to getting his AIBA certification.

Help us congratulate Sabien, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

