CNB Athlete of the Week: Sabien Barnes, Boxing

Athletes in Cayman aren’t just making their mark with performance.
After suffering a shoulder injury over a year ago,17-year old boxer Sabien Barnes decided he’d turn a negative into a positive. Barnes, the younger brother of Cayman Islands Boxing Association national Brandy Bee Barnes, is now an up-and-coming coach.
After working CIBA coaches Rogerio Pitta and Tristan A Wesenhagen to learn the craft, he’s on his way to getting his AIBA certification.
Help us congratulate Sabien, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!
