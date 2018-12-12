IDG
News

Cold front brings rough seas to Grand Cayman’s west side

December 11, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The cold front bringing winds and waves to Grand Cayman’s west side is evidence that Nor’wester season is in full swing.

Cayman 27’s cameras were on the scene in George Town Tuesday (11 December) morning, where waterfront restaurants closed their doors due to the pounding surf.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts said the rough seas are likely to stick around through Thursday.

Another cold front is hot on its heels for Saturday, he said.

“We are looking at in particular things like the jetstream, because if the jetstream stays more east to west in nature, but then it won’t bring down a lot of cold fronts, but if it starts to pour into itself more north to south, that has a tendency to bring more colder air south,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

While the waves are pounding along most of the west side, conditions were smooth and buttery and good enough for some dock fishing at the west bay public beach Tuesday morning, where the island provided some shelter from the stiff northerly winds.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

