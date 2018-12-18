IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Comet may be visible in Cayman sky as it zooms by Earth

December 17, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A comet hurtling through space at a speed of six miles per second could be visible to the naked eye for the next few nights.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen orbits the sun roughly every five and a half years. It made its closest approach to earth last night, just 7.4 million miles away.

While 46P/Wirtanen is the brightest comet of 2018, it may be difficult to see in all areas, due to light pollution.

Stargazers can look in the vicinity of Taurus to see the comet’s greenish glow.

The Astronomical Society of the Cayman Islands told Cayman 27 binoculars may be helpful for those who wish to see it for themselves.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

