Comet may be visible in Cayman sky as it zooms by Earth

A comet hurtling through space at a speed of six miles per second could be visible to the naked eye for the next few nights.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen orbits the sun roughly every five and a half years. It made its closest approach to earth last night, just 7.4 million miles away.

While 46P/Wirtanen is the brightest comet of 2018, it may be difficult to see in all areas, due to light pollution.

Stargazers can look in the vicinity of Taurus to see the comet’s greenish glow.

The Astronomical Society of the Cayman Islands told Cayman 27 binoculars may be helpful for those who wish to see it for themselves.

