Cops crackdown on errant drivers as collisions average over 180 per month

Road accidents in Cayman are growing.

The daily average now tallies between eight and ten collisions and Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton says for a small island like ours, that’s unacceptable.

The monthly average stands at just over 180 incidents in 2018 and with one weekend registering 38 collisions Mr. Walton said it is a serious problem which he and his team are determined to curb this holiday season.

“If you’re out there you’re drinking, if you’re out there and you are speeding excessively chances are you will be prosecuted for it,” Mr. Walton said.

The Deputy Commissioner sounded the warning to drivers.

He said there have been too many collisions in 2018 and that has to change.

“It’s sometimes it just a simple thing, just a simple matter of people paying attention to the car in front of you. Don’t be on the phone while driving, no texting while driving. Basic things like that,” he said.

He said the Traffic Department staffing has been increased and that has led to a tripling of traffic offences netted by police.

“So bear in mind that we will be increasing our visibility during this festive period,” he added.

Mr. Walton said the aim of the ongoing traffic crackdown is not to prevent people from having a good time during the holidays.

“If you know that you are out and you are going to enjoy a night out tonight, whether it is a staff party or whether it is just a night out in the town with your friends, do so, by all means, do so, just do so safely. Because you need to be considerate of not only yourself, the safety of yourself, but the safety of other road users,” Mr. Walton said.

To achieve this end Mr. Walton said the RCIPS is supporting the National Drug Council in their annual designated driver and New Year’s Eve purple ribbon bus campaigns.

The designated driver campaign began on 1 December and continues throughout the holiday season. It’s an initiative among local restaurants which offers to provide the designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The NDC is currently still in need of sponsors for this year’s Purple Ribbon Bus service, which provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Interested companies, organizations, or individuals should contact info@ndc.ky for more information on donating towards the campaign.

In addition to traffic enforcement, the RCIPS is sharing safety messages on other holiday safety topics, such as business security and online safety, including appearances on local media and social media posts. Crime prevention tips on financial scams and fraud, especially online, as well as tips on securing homes and businesses against crime during the holiday season, will be discussed. You can check those out on www.RCIPS.ky.

