Crewe Road residents raise concerns after food stand in the area gets held at gunpoint

An armed robbery at a Crewe Road food stand over the weekend sparks concerns from residents in the area.

The incident happened at around 6:30 pm Friday (14 December) night.

Two masked men approached, one armed with a firearm, and they demanded cash and escaped with an undisclosed sum.

No shots were fired but one person received minor injuries.

Jose Sanchez, who has been living in the area for the last 10 years, said times have changed since he first moved in.

“When I came here to the Cayman Islands you could’ve slept in the road at that time but now its just too much going on for a small island,” said Mr. Sanchez.

Fellow resident in the area Lucille Blackman agrees: “I have been here almost 40 years and when I came here it was a peaceful little community,” said Ms. Blackman.

Mr. Sanchez said he believes the culprits are not from the area.

“The people living around here are good people, they are no problem people if anything happens, its because people come in from outside the area,” said Mr. Sanchez.

He said the robbers are taking the easy way out instead of doing the right things.

“The people who are robbing the shops are doing it because they don’t want to work. They want money for one or two days,” said Mr. Sanchez.

Ms. Blackman said crime continues to be a problem because people have lost their way.

“A life of prayer with God is what these people who are being robbed need, God said they are unholy,” said Ms. Blackman.

Cayman 27 reached out to the business owner for comment but we were unsuccessful.

Police said no arrests have been made while investigations continue.

