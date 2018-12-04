Cruise berthing project moves ahead, final tenders issued

Government says it’s issued the final tender documents to the three bidders shortlisted for the cruise berthing project.

In a statement on Sunday (2 December,) the Tourism Ministry said the bidders’ final submissions are due in the first quarter of 2019.

Cruise lines, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corporation, have signed agreements to fund the construction of the cruise berthing piers.

Those agreements were approved by Cabinet, but the details have not been released.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the winning bidder will have to be approved by the Public Procurement Committee.

The winning bidder will be contractually obligated to conduct a geotechnical survey, as well as, provide plans for coral relocation and environmental management.

