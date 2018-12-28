IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture Environment News

Does size still matter for cruise ships? Media reports vary

December 27, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas set off on its maiden voyage this April as the world’s largest cruise ship with a displacement of more than 228,000 gross tonnes.

But according to one new report, cruise ship size may not matter as much as it used to.

This month, Bloomberg reported just one of the 16 ships currently on-order to the cruise line will be bigger than the oasis-class Symphony.

Royal Caribbean, in a press release, said a new class of ships, the Icon class, set to debut in 2022, will be powered largely by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cells.

According to the shipyard, the Icon class is sandwiched in the between the Oasis and Quantum classes, with a 200,000 gross tonnes displacement. The Icon class ships are anticipated to accommodate around 5,000 passengers.

But take Bloomberg’s proclamation that the cruise ship size wars are over with a grain of salt: another article published in the Maritime Executive in August said the cruise ship arms race will continue.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Christmas
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: