Drug charges laid against Brac resident

Two narcotics charges have been slapped on a Cayman Brac resident arrested in Tuesday’s (18 December) drug operation on the bigger sister island.

The 57-year-old man was formally charged with possession of cocaine and possession of ganja.

Police said they seized the drugs when they searched an address on Cayman Brac.

It was one of several searches conducted in a joint Police and Customs operations on the Brac.

The man is now on bail.

He is due in court on 9 January.

