DVDL texts reminders- “ppl: dnt 4get”

The Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing is now sending text messages to people, to remind them when their vehicle license is up for renewal.

The aim is to save people time and hassle and make DVDL services more convenient and efficient.

The text messages will be sent up to three times leading up to the license expiry date, starting one month beforehand.

The department has also installed a widget on its website, so customers can check if their electronic license plate is available for collection.

