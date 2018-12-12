IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

DVDL texts reminders- “ppl: dnt 4get”

December 11, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing is now sending text messages to people, to remind them when their vehicle license is up for renewal.

The aim is to save people time and hassle and make DVDL services more convenient and efficient.

The text messages will be sent up to three times leading up to the license expiry date, starting one month beforehand.

The department has also installed a widget on its website, so customers can check if their electronic license plate is available for collection.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: