Elves at work: Lions Club calls for volunteers

You may always hear about a Santa sighting, but have you ever heard about elves sightings?

Well, over at the Lion’s Centre the elves at the Lions Club of Grand Cayman were busy putting together Santa’s stash for his upcoming appearances at their various charity events.

The Club called on all volunteers to lend a helping hand, whether it is with wrapping presents, giving donations or delivering gifts.

“The community can either donate their time which is very helpful because we need to wrap and pack all of these gifts for the 25th (of December) and also because we do other activity throughout the weekend,” said Heidi Anderson, Lions Club Christmas committee chair.

Young volunteer Donardo Henry stressed the importance of helping others.

“When I was younger my mom always taught me to help the community, help others and give back to the community,” said Mr. Henry.

The Club will be wrapping gifts this weekend, as well as, spreading Christmas cheer to those less fortunate in our community at their Island-wide Kids party.

To learn how you can get involved and help click on the links below:

2018 Lions Toy Drive (8.5×11 Flyer -Cost U Less)

2018 All Island-Kids Christmas Party Flyer (2)

2018 Lions Toy Drive (8.5×11 Flyer – Spark Music)

