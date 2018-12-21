Entities join forces to help in the community

A community comes together to help one George Town resident get his home renovated, just in time for Christmas. The project was just one of many projects the National Drug Council (NDC) has put on this year.

Rockhole resident Billy Russell thanks the young men from Boys To Men Programme for assisting with his home.

“I’m not thankful, I’m grateful. The boys can hear, they can listen but we just need to give them a chance. I can’t determine their future but I can see that they are heading for the right track,” said Mr. Russell.

The Boys to Men joined with Edie’s Decor, Paint Pro’s and the National Drug Council to make Mr. Russell’s Christmas bright. NDC’s Donald Hooker said the home was in a bad way.

“The labour and material alone to get this place to perfection would cost about $100,000. That’s how serious the condition is and it’s more than this residence that has these conditions but its just people are not coming forward or they’re not getting the help they need but remember poverty is in Cayman whether we want to deny it or not,” said Mr. Hooker.

